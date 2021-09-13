Their early-season schedule has been light, but the Eagles are not about to take any win for granted. In 2017, Whiting’s first year as head coach, they won a single game. In 2018, they produced the same record. They jumped to three wins in 2019, and by the time they received a condensed season last spring the transformation was in effect. Osbourn went 4-2, the program’s first winning record since 2011.