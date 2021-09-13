“They get excited about the shutouts,” Coach Cortez Whiting said of his defense. “And when you go up big, you tend to put the young guys in. And even they are eager to keep the shutouts going.”
Their early-season schedule has been light, but the Eagles are not about to take any win for granted. In 2017, Whiting’s first year as head coach, they won a single game. In 2018, they produced the same record. They jumped to three wins in 2019, and by the time they received a condensed season last spring the transformation was in effect. Osbourn went 4-2, the program’s first winning record since 2011.
“This is my fifth year, so these are all really my kids,” Whiting said. “And we felt really strongly about this group after a strong spring — both the talent and the senior leadership.”
One of those senior leaders is quarterback Jakari Lewis. Lewis spent last year as a running back, finishing as one of the area’s top rushers in the spring season. Lewis had not played the position since youth leagues, but the experiment has produced ideal results thus far.
“You always want to get the ball into your most dangerous player’s hands,” Whiting said. “And the quarterback, he always has the ball.”
— Michael Errigo
St. John’s gets a rare opportunity
When the St. John’s football team assembled its schedule, the Cadets were supposed to play Camden (S.C.) this past weekend. When that game was canceled earlier this month, St. John’s scrambled for another game and scheduled a trip to play Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx.
The result, a 38-7 win for No. 2 St. John’s, was almost a footnote — the Cadets played at Macombs Dam Park, in New York City, on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
“I think they really, truly understood the significance of where they were,” St. John’s Coach Pat Ward said, “and then also having gratitude of being able to go to New York [because of the pandemic].”
Ward said he realized leading up to the game that none of his players were born before 9/11. He was an assistant physical-education teacher at The Heights School in Potomac, and the head teacher was a reserve officer in the Coast Guard. When the planes hit the World Trade Center, Ward heard from his expert source: This was not an accident.
“It shook me to my core,” Ward said.
At the entrance to St. John’s, there is a plaque honoring alumnus Cliff Patterson, who wore No. 42 for the Cadets, graduated from Howard and was killed in the attack on the Pentagon.
After each game, in the huddle, the St. John’s players have a chance to commend a teammate for something he did during the game. Saturday, wide receiver DJ Linkins recognized Patterson and said the win was for him.
— Jake Lourim
HALFTIME
Players of the week
RB Jahmari Nelson, Westfield. The junior found the end zone three times for the Bulldogs, including the game-winning run in a 26-20 overtime win against Marshall.
RB Juan Pratt, Theodore Roosevelt. The junior finished with 190 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns as the Roughriders beat Coolidge, 46-12, in Saturday’s Orange Bowl.
QB Harrison Feldman, Atholton. The senior completed 9 of 12 passes for 172 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Raiders’ upset win over Glenelg on Friday.
WR Shane Carroll, Good Counsel. The senior caught four passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in a rout of Friendship Collegiate on Friday.
Games to watch this week
St. Frances Academy at No. 5 Good Counsel, 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 6 South County at Westfield, 7 p.m. Friday.
Broadneck at Bullis, 7 p.m. Friday
Douglass at Largo, 7 p.m. Friday
Great Mills’ conditioning is paying off
In summer 2020, when St. Mary’s County teams were prohibited from training inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, Great Mills Athletic Director Ryan Hanley proposed an idea to his school’s coaches. Hanley wanted to create a schoolwide outdoor conditioning program.
Athletes from all of Great Mills’ programs shifted through strength, agility and endurance drills in masks three days per week around the school’s track. That conditioning has helped the Hornets football team to its best start in recent history.
Great Mills is 2-0 after claiming its first win over North Point on Friday night, 20-13, in Waldorf. Its conditioning has been especially helpful because Great Mills’ roster features only about 32 players, most of whom play on both sides of the ball.
“We have to be in shape for what we do, especially when we have guys that are playing 90 percent of the downs,” Coach James Tyrone Bell said. “And there were times it sucked. There were times where those guys were like: ‘I can’t believe we’re doing this. I don’t really want to do it.’ But they pushed.”
Since 2004, Great Mills has only twice finished without a losing record; it went 5-5 in 2009 and 2010. The Hornets have gone winless in three seasons during that span.
When Great Mills previously faced North Point in October 2019, it lost, 42-8, at home and finished the season 2-7.
— Kyle Melnick
Roughriders showing off their depth
With two-way standout RuQuan Brown moving on to Harvard, Theodore Roosevelt may lack a star player this year capable of masking some of its deficiencies
But the Roughriders hope a strength-in-numbers approach will put them in a position to reach the Turkey Bowl this fall.
After dropping its first contest to Archbishop Carroll, Roosevelt (2-1) beat Riverdale Baptist and Coolidge by a combined score of 86-32.
In those wins, the Roughriders had eight players score an offensive touchdown, already an improvement from 2019 when only five players scored an offensive TD the entire season.
Senior quarterback Kerry Burns Jr., junior running back Juan Pratt, sophomore linebacker Jaylyn Edwards and senior wide receiver/defensive back Antonio Wilkins have been some of the standouts thus far.
Promoted to the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association Stars division in 2018, Roosevelt could become a serious threat to division favorite Dunbar this fall.
— Tramel Raggs