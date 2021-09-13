Tatis Jr. isn’t one to look like he’s battling at all. When he is right, he is exciting, dynamic, joyful — the fresh face of Major League Baseball, the 22-year-old kid who bounced back and forth to a ball bucket at the Home Run Derby in Denver, tossing baseballs into the stands with a smile on his face. But even Tatis Jr. is less buoyant now, after recurring shoulder trouble kept him on the injured list for much of July and forced him to move to right field for safekeeping when he returned.