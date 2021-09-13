Even Manager Jayce Tingler, crouched on the outside of that circle, relaxed into a smile when the jokes and barbs flew. In these moments, his team is the same as it ever was, a collection of stars and swagger so promising that many around the league thought they’d be challenging the Dodgers this time of year, not squinting up at them from more than 16 games back, clinging to a Wild Card spot.
But after being swept by the Dodgers this weekend in a series that saw key contact man Jake Cronenworth leave Friday’s game with a broken finger and Blake Snell walk abruptly off the mound Sunday with adductor tightness, the Padres are hanging on for dear life. They are 74-68 entering Monday night’s games, and about to begin a four-game series with the best team in baseball by record. They don’t play another losing team between now and the end of the season. And they are in a virtual tie with the Cincinnati Reds for the second National League Wild Card spot.
“It’s as poor as we’ve played,” Tingler said after the Padres lost to the Dodgers 8-0 Sunday. “With 19½ to go, we’re still in this.”
Perhaps the only thing more stunning than the Padres’ fall to the periphery of the playoff picture is that they remain on the periphery somehow. But they do not look like the team that visited Dodger Stadium earlier this season. In April and May, every game between the Dodgers and Padres qualified as appointment viewing. Every pitch was contested, every inning brought a new twist and every night seemed to foreshadow similar drama in the fall.
But the nearer the schedule has come to October, the less magical those matchups have become. The Padres have lost six straight games to the Dodgers over the last two months, scoring a total of nine runs. And in need of starting pitching at the trade deadline, it was the Dodgers that scored Max Scherzer, not his other primary suitor, the Padres. They were left, instead, to try to hit him Sunday. They couldn’t reach base until the eighth.
Most teams struggle to hit Scherzer, but the Padres aren’t just struggling to hit future Hall of Famers. Over the last four weeks, the Padres are hitting .206 — worst in the majors — with a .644 OPS.
And even if they were only facing the best of the best, this is the reality they planned for and hoped for — that some time this autumn, they’d need to match up with the elite Dodgers rotation, one that replaced Trevor Bauer with Scherzer but was always, always going to be formidable.
“Right now, we’re probably not slugging as a group enough. And if we’re not going to do that, we’ve gotta be just a little more skilled with the bat,” Tingler said. “We’ve gotta find a way to get hits with runners in scoring position.”
Most teams go through periods when they simply can’t score. Having to get hits with runners in scoring position is something most teams will eventually need, and decades of baseball minds have failed to come up with an easy answer about how to flip a switch and do it.
“I feel like at the end of the day, this is baseball. Everybody knows this game, how it can go well for a long time and bad for a long time,” Tatis Jr. said. “But I feel like this is a really good time for a battle.”
Tatis Jr. isn’t one to look like he’s battling at all. When he is right, he is exciting, dynamic, joyful — the fresh face of Major League Baseball, the 22-year-old kid who bounced back and forth to a ball bucket at the Home Run Derby in Denver, tossing baseballs into the stands with a smile on his face. But even Tatis Jr. is less buoyant now, after recurring shoulder trouble kept him on the injured list for much of July and forced him to move to right field for safekeeping when he returned.
Only Saturday, after Cronenworth’s injury, did Tatis Jr. move back to shortstop, at which point he promptly hit his 38th home run of the season and stutter stepped around third base, as if free to be himself again.
But he is still wearing a harness, literally and figuratively, instructed by coaches and trainers to play carefully because one more blow to his finicky left shoulder might end his season altogether. The Padres simply can’t afford to lose him, too.
And they can’t afford mediocrity from their stars. Before seeming to settle down in his last outing, presumptive ace Yu Darvish had allowed at least four runs in seven of his last nine starts. With Snell out indefinitely, Joe Musgrove may be the Padres most consistent and reliable starter. But even he had to wrestle his command to hold the Dodgers to three runs in six innings this weekend.
“Everyone’s in that lull right now of feeling like we can’t get things right,” Musgrove said after that outing. “We do put good games together and teams find a way to play better than us.”
Fortunately for the Padres, one team that has not yet played better than them, at least not consistently, is the Reds, who entered Monday having lost two straight. The Padres begin their series with the Giants Monday tied with the Reds for that second wild card spot with the Cardinals a game behind. The Padres play the Cardinals in St. Louis next week, followed by the Giants, Dodgers, Braves, and Giants — a nightmare schedule for a team feeling its best, let alone struggling to rediscover the swagger that made it great.
“We’ve been saying it a lot, we’re too good a team to be playing this way for much longer,” Musgrove said. “But it’s not easy.”