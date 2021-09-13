Fortunately for the Padres, one team that has not yet played better than them, at least not consistently, is the Reds, who have lost two straight. The Padres began their series with the Giants on Monday tied with the Reds for that second wild-card spot, with the Cardinals a game behind. The Padres play the Cardinals in St. Louis this weekend, followed by the Giants, Atlanta Braves, Dodgers and Giants — a nightmare schedule for a team feeling its best, let alone one struggling to rediscover the swagger that made it great.