A promising opening drive for the Raiders stalled with some gaffes and ended without any points. The Raiders reached the Baltimore 13-yard line on a run by tailback Josh Jacobs. But they were pushed back by a holding penalty on that play and, on third and 17, a shotgun snap went past Derek Carr when the ball arrived before he was ready for it. Carr recovered the loose football but the Raiders punted. Earlier on the drive, Marcus Mariota took over at quarterback on a third-and-one play and provided a 31-yard run on an option-play keeper. Guard Denzelle Good was injured during the drive, and Jacobs also left the game and received attention on the sideline. (Ravens 0, Raiders 0 with 10:29 left in the 1st quarter)