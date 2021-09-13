Fitzpatrick, 38, was sacked on a pass play with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, when Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu slipped past Washington left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and slammed the quarterback to the ground. Fitzpatrick lay motionless for a bit before trying to stand, only to sit back down, grimacing in pain as trainers came onto the field.
Fitzpatrick gingerly walked back to the locker room with trainers and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He played only 16 snaps and completed 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards.
Now, Fitzpatrick’s future is uncertain, as is the team’s as it prepares for a divisional game against the New York Giants at FedEx Field on Thursday night.
Heinicke will start and Kyle Allen, who started four games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, will be his backup. But they’re the only two on the roster with regular season experience.
On Monday morning, the team signed Kyle Shurmur to its practice squad, giving it a third quarterback on the roster who could be elevated to the active roster for the game, if needed. The former Vanderbilt quarterback and the son of Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Kyle Shurmur went undrafted in 2019 and has since bounced on and off the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. But his only NFL experience is in the preseason, and he’ll have had only one full practice with Washington before Thursday’s game.
This story will update.