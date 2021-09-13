The first drive highlighted Heinicke’s throwing ability as he completed all five passes, including an 11-yard touchdown toss to tight end Logan Thomas. The second showed an offense better equipped to support the quarterback as Gibson, who has become a more complete running back in his second season, rushed seven times for 30 yards. The third illustrated the options available when the unit can run and pass, and how Heinicke can use his mobility to keep it on schedule, though the drive still sputtered because of a 15-yard clipping penalty.