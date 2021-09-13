Even before Sunday’s unsightly loss, though, Meyer appeared to be in for a rougher ride in the NFL. His offense looked disjointed in preseason action and lost running back Travis Etienne, the Jaguars’ second selection in April’s first round, to a season-ending injury. Meyer was also questioned for giving Tim Tebow, who starred for him as a quarterback at the University of Florida, a long look as a would-be tight end. The Jaguars took the field in Houston shortly after CBS Sports published a story that suggested Meyer’s fiery temperament was already rubbing those around him the wrong way, with an anonymous source telling the website, “He has everyone looking over their shoulders already. He becomes unhinged way too easily.”