Even before Sunday’s unsightly loss, though, Meyer appeared to be in for a rougher ride in the NFL. His offense looked disjointed in preseason action and lost running back Travis Etienne, the Jaguars’ second selection in April’s first round, to a season-ending injury. Meyer was also questioned for giving Tim Tebow, who starred for him as a quarterback at the University of Florida, a long look as a would-be tight end. The Jaguars took the field in Houston shortly after CBS Sports published a story that suggested Meyer’s fiery temperament was already rubbing those around him the wrong way, with an anonymous source telling the website: “He has everyone looking over their shoulders already. He becomes unhinged way too easily.”