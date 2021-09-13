The other years, tucked around those two, cast the most doubt around Helton and sent USC fans into vehemence. Helton went 5-7 in 2018 and 8-5 in 2019 before rebounding to 5-1 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Along the way, he juggled assistant coaches and systems, hoping to right things in 2021, which began with a 30-7 win over San Jose State. It did not help that the former interim coach USC forwent in 2013, Ed Orgeron, won the national championship at 15-0 with LSU in 2019.