Fail: Third down defense
Third down defense was a strength of the Washington Football Team in 2020, when it limited opponents to the seventh-lowest conversion rate (38 percent) in the NFL. On Sunday, the Chargers converted an astounding 14 third downs on 19 attempts (74 percent), including four on a clock-killing drive to end the game that lasted nearly seven minutes. The 14 third down conversions allowed tied a franchise record. Washington also allowed 14 third down conversions in a 21-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 6 of the 1994 season. Philadelphia converted 14 of 21 third downs in that game and enjoyed a more than 26-minute advantage in time of possession. The difference was only 12 minutes against the Chargers, but that was enough to leave the Washington defense looking gassed when it needed a stop the most.
Hail: OROY vs. DROY
For the second straight year, Week 1 featured a matchup between the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year. In 2020, quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals knocked off defensive end Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers, 24-20. This year, Justin Herbert and the Chargers got the best of Bosa’s former Ohio State teammate and fellow No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young. Washington could have drafted Herbert, of course, and while the hometown star Young has lived up to the hype, it was impossible not to be wistful of the franchise quarterback on the field.
Fail: Drenched fans
The only thing more unstoppable than the Chargers on third down was the water gushing from a burst pipe beneath the overhang in the lower level at FedEx Field. The incident during the first half left several rows of fans soaking wet. The team said the pipe contained rainwater and made it up to those affected by giving them access to a suite for the remainder of the game.
Hail: Social media shade
Credit where it’s due: This postgame “Sesame Street”-inspired burn from the Chargers’ social media team was solid.
Fail: Another QB injury
After being acquired during the offseason to upgrade an inept passing offense and provide veteran leadership at the quarterback position, 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t last two quarters. He headed to the locker room with a hip injury after being sacked by linebacker Uchenna Nwosu in the first half and was replaced by Heinicke. If Fitzpatrick isn’t available for Thursday’s game against the New York Giants, Heinicke, who provided a spark Sunday, would probably become the ninth different quarterback to start a regular season game for Washington since Kirk Cousins left for the Minnesota Vikings after the 2017 season.
Hail: Company in the NFC East basement
The Dallas Cowboys were already 0-1 after Tom Brady did Tom Brady things to lead the Buccaneers to a last-second win in Thursday’s opener. The Eagles routed the Atlanta Falcons in a showdown between first-year head coaches, while the Giants joined Dallas and Washington at the bottom of the division standings after a 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos at home.
Fail: Antonio Gibson’s fumble
Gibson rushed for 90 yards on 20 carries, including a 27-yard burst in the first quarter, and added three receptions for 18 yards on a team-high five targets, but his otherwise solid day was overshadowed by a brutal turnover. One play after cornerback William Jackson III intercepted Herbert early in the fourth quarter, Gibson fumbled near the Washington goal line when he was hit by linebacker Kyzir White. The Chargers recovered and took the lead for good three plays later. Gibson fumbled twice all of last season.
Hail: DeAndre Carter
Ah, so that’s what it’s like to have a return specialist who can make a defender miss from time to time. The 28-year-old Carter, who was signed in April, made the most of his opportunities in his Washington debut. He averaged nearly 22 yards on three kickoff returns and helped set up Washington’s first field goal with a 14-yard punt return into Chargers territory.
Fail: The officiating
It wasn’t a banner day for the guys in stripes. They missed a blatant face mask penalty on Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones and made a baffling call that resulted in a Los Angeles turnover in the third quarter. Facing pressure from Montez Sweat, Herbert threw what appeared to be a harmless incompletion, a wobbler that bounced in the end zone and rolled out of bounds. Instead, officials ruled the play a fumble and a touchback, and they upheld it after replay review.