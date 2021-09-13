Third down defense was a strength of the Washington Football Team in 2020, when it limited opponents to the seventh-lowest conversion rate (38 percent) in the NFL. On Sunday, the Chargers converted an astounding 14 third downs on 19 attempts (74 percent), including four on a clock-killing drive to end the game that lasted nearly seven minutes. The 14 third down conversions allowed tied a franchise record. Washington also allowed 14 third down conversions in a 21-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 6 of the 1994 season. Philadelphia converted 14 of 21 third downs in that game and enjoyed a more than 26-minute advantage in time of possession. The difference was only 12 minutes against the Chargers, but that was enough to leave the Washington defense looking gassed when it needed a stop the most.