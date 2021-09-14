There were some aberrational aspects to the game, but for New Orleans, it should be considered a reassuring indicator that, even with Brees enjoying retirement, the bones of a contender remain. It’s a huge season for Payton, a great, Super Bowl-winning coach who doesn’t receive enough acclaim. This is Payton’s chance to be known for more than his legendary collaboration with Brees. If he can mold Winston into a more patient quarterback, he could avoid the hardships of life after losing a surefire Hall of Famer. And right now, Winston sounds like a man who spent last season absorbing all of the right lessons.