Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, the Buccaneers and Chiefs remain atop the rankings. But it gets messy from there. The Bills, Packers, Titans, Browns and Patriots began with losses, although Cleveland’s defeat came while hanging tough with the Chiefs. The Rams move up, and the Saints and Steelers move into the top five. At the bottom, the Texans showed they aren’t the league’s worst team, at least for now.