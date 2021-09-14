During the 2020-2021 school year, Herbert supervised his sons, 6-year-old Brayden and 9-year-old Dawson, at their Germantown home while they participated in virtual learning. If he were to coach Whitman in Bethesda every afternoon, he’d need to put his children in daycare, which he didn’t feel comfortable doing due to the chance they’d be exposed to the coronavirus. Herbert didn’t want to put others at risk because his wife, Laura, works with immunocompromised patients at NIH Clinical Center, and his in-laws often visit their home. With short notice prior to the season, he couldn’t find someone else to coach the team.