So while the county’s other top teams practiced and played a few games in the spring, Herbert decided Whitman would conduct a virtual season.
“I still obviously feel very guilty about that,” said Herbert, who has led Whitman to a pair of Maryland 4A titles since he took over the program in 2005.
After a 22-month hiatus, Whitman returned to in-person activities last month. While the Vikings lost training time in the spring, Herbert said this year’s squad may feature the most talented players of any team he has coached. Whitman opened its season Saturday with a 2-0 win over Holton-Arms.
But Herbert felt most satisfied when, after a recent practice, several players expressed how happy they were to again play for Whitman.
— Kyle Melnick
Boys’ soccer
The schedule did St. John’s soccer no favors this year. The Cadets, coming off a long and destabilizing offseason like everyone else, opened the season by playing St. Albans, one of the few teams returning a fair amount of varsity talent this year. Those players had helped the Bulldogs capture a conference title in 2019, making St. Albans one of the buzziest teams of the preseason.
But what St. John’s lacks in experience it makes up for in depth. Cadets Coach Sal Caccavale noticed right away that early-season practices were especially energetic.
“Numbers one through 20 in our roster are all competing for playing time,” Caccavale said. “The boys knew there would be a lot of in house competition for spots, and that fostered an early surge of passion. It’s a next-man-up attitude right now.”
St. John’s showed plenty of passion in a 3-0 win over St. Albans to start the year, and it has not relented yet. Wins over Paul VI and Wilson followed.
“I’m proud that kids took it upon themselves this past year to get better,” Caccavale said. “Because we haven’t been able to do much as a team. But these kids knew what they needed to do on their own. Coming back in, we’ve seen huge improvements.”
Cross-country
Kevin Shirk has big shoes to fill this year at Loudoun Valley. After leaving Millbrook, Shirk took over for Joan and Marc Hunter, who won 19 state championships as a wife-and-husband coaching tandem before leaving for professional running team Tinman Elite this summer.
“At first it was kind of intimidating because anybody who's outside the program has heard about the Hunters and Loudoun Valley,” Shirk said. “But it only took a few weeks to realize it’s just like taking over any other program … my philosophies aren’t very different from the Hunters.”
Two meets in, he’s feeling pretty good. The Vikings wrapped up their second meet of the year with a win at the Oatlands Invitational, as the boys’ team posted an average time of 17:02.
The girls’ team did not have enough runners to place because of several minor issues (food poisoning, injuries and tweaks) that Shirk said he did not want to risk.
Field hockey
Crofton is a young team in every sense. Founded in 2020, the program hasn’t played a single varsity field hockey game. Its coach, former Broadneck field hockey star Amy Strickus, is only in her second season, the first spent with junior varsity. Her players, all juniors or younger, are similarly inexperienced, never having suited up in a Cardinals uniform.
However, the players are all taken from talent-rich areas, neighborhoods that used to feed into talented programs such as Arundel and South River. That talent was on full display during the school’s one junior varsity season, as this young group tore through the competition, going 7-0.
The core of that team, including juniors defenseman Emma Beyer and midfielder Abby Jeffries, is back with another year of experience, and it has clearly made an impression, as multiple coaches in the area said they expect the Cardinals to be serious challengers this year, both in the county and in Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s Class 3.
Volleyball
While some area schools shortened their volleyball seasons in 2020, most D.C. programs eschewed the year entirely. With that much time off, coaches have to incorporate two years of students on the fly.
Brandon Wiest, the coach of crosstown Georgetown Day, has had a relatively easy adaptation even as his Grasshoppers have missed so much time. Wiest said he has never had a more talented group of underclassmen, and the upperclassmen have been instrumental in guiding the young players in between points. Dynasties are tough to topple, but Georgetown Day is gaining ground on St. John’s and its streak of seven consecutive District of Columbia State Athletic Association titles.
The Grasshoppers began the season with a 25-1 triumph in their first set, the largest single-set victory in Wiest’s tenure.
Tennis
The season got off to a rocky start for the defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference girls’ champions, St. John’s, with a 5-2 loss to Sidwell Friends on Friday.
“I saw this as a learning opportunity for us,” Coach Shaun Nguyen said. “It’s helping them, like, really stay humble and know that as good as St. John’s is, there are better teams and they want to do better.”
Nguyen said he has a strong foundation of leaders looking for a repeat of their 2019 title. He’s hopeful the players will build more resilience when trailing in matches.
“Maintaining a champion mentality, like, the girls don’t really get complacent when they’re winning in a match,” Nguyen said, “but then they do get down on themselves when something goes wrong. And it’s realizing that … there’s no clock, and it’s not over till you play that last point.”
St. John’s has its first league match next week against St. Mary’s Ryken.
— Aaron Credeur
