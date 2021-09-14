Statcast estimated that the homer traveled 442 feet, Zimmerman’s longest since 2018. It was also the Nationals’ longest opposite-field shot since Statcast was launched in 2015.
Then, finally, a bit of nostalgia. Those are rare at Nationals Park these days. Max Scherzer’s eyes still stare out from behind the right field concourse. The remaining, active players from the 2019 title run make up a short list: Zimmerman, Soto, Patrick Corbin, Wander Suero, Austin Voth and Andrew Stevenson (and the latter three are a stretch).
Stephen Strasburg, Joe Ross and Gerardo Parra are with the team but on the injured list. Victor Robles is in the minors. Even Manager Dave Martinez was not in the dugout for this game, sidelined by a follow-up procedure from his Sept. 2 ankle surgery.
The Nationals (60-85) are left selling their future, hoping Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray — then Luis García and Carter Kieboom — will form a core built on Soto’s 22-year-old shoulders. Riley Adams and Thomas have a chance to play themselves into the mix. Some others do, too. But Zimmerman’s homer was both a nod to the past and little victory in the present. And these days, with the season’s end in sight, those are often counted on one hand.
Zimmerman, who turns 37 on Sept. 28, is finishing a one-year, $1 million contract. During it, he has spelled Bell against lefties, been an effective pinch hitter and mashed 14 homers in 246 plate appearances. He started Tuesday because the Nationals put Bell, a switch-hitter, in left, stacking righties against the left-handed Luzardo. The dash of creativity was enough to jump-start an offense that, on Monday, was shut out for the first time since June 11.
The push started when Luzardo tried a 3-1 sinker near the top of the zone. Zimmerman had worked ahead by taking a close curveball, a curve for a strike, then two errant pitches. Then he took that sinker, one running straight to his barrel, to the second deck in right field. A woman snagged the ball in the third row. Zimmerman jogged the bases, a light crowd standing, before moving through a line of high-fives. It was, after all, just another home run in another late-season game. The celebration came and went.
From there, Thomas notched a single and a double, scoring twice. Ruiz, who has struggled since arriving from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade for Scherzer, reached on three infield singles. Soto walked and poked three singles, raising his on-base-percentage to 457. Fedde yielded one run on a homer for Lewin Díaz, struck out eight and walked none. In relief, Alberto Baldonado logged a scoreless sixth, Andrés Machado was on the wrong end of Díaz’s second homer, then Austin Voth and Wander Suero shut the door.
And Zimmerman’s night did cool after the second inning. He flew out on Luzardo’s full-count curve in the fourth. He bounced into a double play with the bases loaded to end the fifth. He bounced into another to finish the seventh. He then struck out to cap a four-run eighth.
But he had that homer, as did the fans who showed up Tuesday. The importance of that could be gleaned through numbers on a page and the feeling around the ballpark. It was fair to wonder how many of these moments are left.