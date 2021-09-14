What questions do you have about this NFL season after the first week of games? This is Barry Svrluga, one of the sports columnists at The Washington Post. I’ll be joined by reporter Adam Kilgore to answer your questions on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Kilgore covers the entire league and writes a weekly “What to know” column on the NFL that publishes Mondays. I covered Washington’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and wrote about the quarterback situation with both teams. There’s much to discuss.
Plus, this is the start of something new. Every week, I’ll be joined by a guest from The Post’s Sports staff to discuss the biggest story or the latest headlines from across the sports world. I’ve been with The Post since 2003 and been the beat writer on Maryland athletics, national college football and basketball, the Nationals, the Washington Football Team, golf, Major League Baseball and have been to every Olympics dating back to the 2004 Athens Games.
So we’ll have an expert on hand each week to take questions on a specific topic, but feel free to ask me about almost anything — Max Scherzer’s 3,000th strikeout, the Nationals’ new prospects, Novak Djokovic’s attempt at a Grand Slam. And please, write us an email if you have any feedback about the format or topics.
