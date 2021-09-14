What questions do you have about this NFL season after the first week of games? This is Barry Svrluga, one of the sports columnists at The Washington Post. I’ll be joined by reporter Adam Kilgore to answer your questions on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Kilgore covers the entire league and writes a weekly “What to know” column on the NFL that publishes Mondays. I covered Washington’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and wrote about the quarterback situation with both teams. There’s much to discuss.