Johnson is preparing for his 25th consecutive season calling Wizards games and his 15th alongside Consor, co-host of what listeners of the team’s game broadcasts have come to know as the “Radio Party.”
Monumental also announced it is extending its deal with 106.7 the Fan (WJFK-FM) as the flagship home of the Washington Capitals, with play-by-play man John Walton and analyst Ken Sabourin returning in the same roles. Walton is entering his 11th season calling Capitals games, while Sabourin will begin his 19th season. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.
WFED 1500 AM became the flagship home of Capitals and Wizards broadcasts before the 2016 season. The Capitals returned to 106.7 the Fan the following year and have been heard on WJFK ever since. WFED remained the flagship home of the Wizards, whose games appeared on 99.1 WNEW the previous two seasons. Wizards broadcasts last appeared on a sports-talk station during the 2013-14 season, when they were on 106.7 the Fan.
Both 106.7 the Fan and the Team 980 are owned by Audacy (formerly known as Entercom), which acquired WTEM in a swap with Urban One in November 2020.
“We just thought it was a great opportunity to get our two big teams under the same umbrella,” Hunter Lochmann, chief marketing officer for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said in a phone interview. “We’ve had a great experience with 106.7 and are excited about 980, too. [WFED] has been a great partner and will continue to be a great partner, but we’re excited to bring the Wizards to a sports radio channel where they’ll be talking about all the D.C. teams.”
Hubbard-owned WFED, a news-talk station, will remain the AM home of the Capitals and continue to feature select Wizards games. Capitals games will also be available on Caps Radio 24/7, a free, 24-hour streaming audio channel accessible via the Capitals’ mobile app and online.
WTEM, which will broadcast all 82 Wizards regular season games in 2021-22, has been the flagship home of the team before, most recently in 2009. First-year coach Wes Unseld Jr. and General Manager Tommy Sheppard will make regular appearances on the station as part of the new partnership.
“Not for nothing, the first year of our 106.7 deal we won the Stanley Cup, so maybe there’s a little mojo on the Wizards side,” Lochmann said.
