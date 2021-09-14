WFED 1500 AM became the flagship home of Capitals and Wizards broadcasts before the 2016 season. The Capitals returned to 106.7 the Fan the following year and have been on WJFK ever since. WFED remained the flagship home of the Wizards, whose games appeared on 99.1 FM WNEW the previous two seasons. Wizards broadcasts last appeared on a sports-talk station during the 2013-14 season, when they were on 106.7 the Fan.