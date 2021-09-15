Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., a 6-foot-7 sophomore, is out at least until November after tearing his ACL during spring practice. Last season he led the ACC in yards per catch (25.8) and was second nationally. Wide receiver Terrell Jana and tight end Tony Poljan graduated.
After two games, the undefeated Cavaliers instead own the most potent offense in the ACC thanks in part to multiple players moving into other positions. That versatility includes quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who lined up at wide receiver and caught a pass in Saturday’s 42-14 win against Illinois.
“We just have a lot of playmakers all over the place, and I really feel like we can be a special offense this year with the plethora of weapons that we have,” said Cavaliers senior Keytaon Thompson, listed as a quarterback and wide receiver but who also has lined up as a running back.
Virginia is averaging 550.5 yards of offense heading into Saturday night’s matchup on the road against No. 21 North Carolina (1-1), which led the ACC in total offense last season behind junior quarterback Sam Howell, widely considered a top NFL prospect.
Armstrong certainly did not have the acclaim, or the resume, of Howell over the last several years. The junior, however, leads the ACC in several passing statistics, including touchdowns (seven), average yards per game (372) and passing efficiency (196.4).
The left-hander is coming off a career-best performance in which he threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns on 27-for-36 passing. He became the third Virginia quarterback to throw for 400 yards in a game, with his total against the Illini the fourth most in program history.
Armstrong’s blazing start to the season comes after he missed one game last year while in the concussion protocol from absorbing a blow to the helmet attempting to slide. The absence of Armstrong compelled Mendenhall to rethink how best to handle the position moving forward.
So this season he has put several players with quarterbacking experience on the field, in some instances at the same time, at other positions. Included in that mix are Armstrong, Thompson and Iraken Armstead, a redshirt freshman who was one of four players to take snaps at quarterback last year.
Mendenhall prefers to call them football players instead of quarterbacks.
“I’ll put it this way,” Mendenhall said. “A lot of other players that we’re bringing in are quarterbacks, and I’ve already kind of articulated not just regular quarterbacks but great athletes at quarterback. … When Brennan got hurt that just doubled down on our direction of putting more quarterbacks on the field.”
The inspiration behind the innovation came from when Mendenhall was the head coach at BYU with Taysom Hill as his quarterback. Hill also ran the ball plenty with the Cougars and since joining the NFL’s New Orleans Saints has lined up at wide receiver in certain packages.
Underscoring the versatility in the Cavaliers’ offense was 10 different players catching passes against Illinois. Most productive among those on the receiving end of Armstrong’s throws was tight end Jelani Woods, a 6-7, 265-pound transfer from Oklahoma State who served primarily as a blocker last year.
Given Woods’s length and the mismatch problems it presents, offensive coordinator Robert Anae was intent on incorporating him into the passing game. The result was a personal-best 122 receiving yards, the most by a Virginia tight end since 2005, against the Illini.
His previous high in receiving yards was 54 last year.
Armstrong also completed two touchdowns to sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. It was the first two-touchdown performance by a Cavaliers wide receiver since Davis in last year’s opener. Wicks finished with three catches for 69 yards after missing last season with an injury during fall camp.
Wayne Taulapapa, a running back, caught a three-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Virginia’s final points. It marked the first receiving touchdown in the senior’s career.
“I just think it starts with the quarterback,” Anae said. “And how the quarterback plays is a big part of the entire team’s success. That’s what you sign up for when you’re the starting quarterback, that pressure. That’s part of the deal.”