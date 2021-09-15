No doubt Roger Goodell is shocked, shocked that the sham in Ashburn goes on and on and on. But hey, let’s celebrate! Snyder, of course, was back in his stadium on Sunday, not missing a single game despite an investigation that found, according to the NFL’s release, a workplace environment in which “bullying and intimidation frequently took place,” in which “many described the culture as one of fear,” and in which “ownership and senior management paid little or no attention to these issues.” He’ll no doubt be back Thursday night, when his team plays at home on national television.