“It didn’t surprise us when he came to us,” junior defensive back Daulson Fitzpatrick said. “We didn’t know him or the other coaches that well back in quarantine, but we’d seen where the coaches went out and marched [in Richmond protests], which meant a lot to me. He sent out a really long message to our players after [Floyd’s murder]. So I kind of assumed it would be something we’d talk about. Because he showed he was the kind of guy who cares about what we think about what is going on in the world, especially things that might affect us directly.”