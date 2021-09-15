Mystics Head Coach Mike Thibault has tested positive for coronavirus and was placed in the WNBA health and safety protocol on Monday, meaning he will miss the game in New York and the regular season finale against the Minnesota Lynx at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday. The team (12-18) is in the eighth and final playoff slot with two games to go and can clinch with a win against the Liberty (11-19).
Mike Thibault is feeling fine and participated in a team call Wednesday, but must remain away from the team. His wife, Nanci, tested negative. This, however, moves his son Eric up a chair and gives him the opportunity for his first regular season game as head coach.
“He hasn’t had the decency to get ejected in nine years before now,” Eric said with a chuckle, “so I guess this is this is how I’m getting thrown into it. But, obviously, having been here a long time, I know how he wants his team to run and play. So I don’t think there’s going to be like a gap in and how we go about things or what we try to do. It’s just sliding over into that seat and having to make calls and subs and stuff on the fly will be a different experience.”
Having Eric run the show is far from a significant change for the Mystics despite Mike being the winningest coach in league history and at the helm for nine seasons. Eric is often the loudest and most prevalent voice during practices and often physically participates, like on Wednesday.
“It’s just a weird scenario,” Eric said. “I think we’re probably ready to handle that. I guess the question is beyond me, can I can I handle it in that in that seat? But that’s okay. If our players are ready to go, we’ll be just fine.”
The Mystics have dealt with a litany of injuries that left the team shorthanded for most of what has seemed like a cursed season. Alysha Clark (foot) has missed the entire season. Elena Delle Donne (back) returned from a nearly two-year absence to play two-and-a-half games before being sidelined again with nerve pain stemming from that back issue. She remains day-to-day and a decision will be made Thursday on if she will travel to New York. Myisha Hines-Allen missed two stretches, including the last four games with a non-covid illness, but she was back at practice Thursday and is good to go against the Liberty. Ariel Atkins is back after missing the last two games following a death in the family. The league’s leading scorer, Tina Charles, recently missed a handful of games and Mystics players have missed a total of 91 games this season.
The WNBA is 99 percent vaccinated and the league has had stringent testing and safety measures, but even those vaccinated, like Mike Thibault, can test positive.
“You’re scared immediately,” Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud said. “I called Coach T immediately after they sent us a group text explaining what happened. Just to make sure that he was okay. And then, our other concern is Nanci, and making sure that they’re healthy and that they’re safe.
“So, again, this is bigger than basketball. This is something that is still plaguing us as a world, not only a country. But I would say that here in America, we need to have real discussions about what we’re doing moving forward. Because we have a lot of people being vaccinated and responsible, but we still have a lot of irresponsible and selfish people being unvaccinated, which is leading to these variants. It’s no secret, the science is what it is. By not being vaccinated, you are endangering your community. And so at what point do you take it upon yourself to stop being a selfish a--hole?”
All of the Mystics concerns centered on the health of Mike and Nanci, not on how Eric will lead this weekend. Cloud lauded his basketball IQ and the way he forces individuals to look at the game differently. Eric has spent the last three seasons as associate head coach. The general belief is that he could be next in line after Mike eventually retires.
All anyone wants, at the moment, is a win on Friday.
“I think at this point of the year, it’s probably not toe-in-the-water,” Eric said. “We’ve just got to jump and go just because of where we are in the season. If it were a preseason game or something, it might be a little more — let’s experiment and let’s try some things.
“We’ve just got to go play. It’s not like I’m coming in and running my own training camp. It’s more trying to keep us playing the way we’ve been playing and the way we’re going. … I’m not thinking too much in those terms.”
