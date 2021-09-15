To best understand the Washington Nationals’ and Miami Marlins’ bullpens, take this stat from a humid and head-scratching Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park: In the Marlins’ 8-6 win, a true race to the bottom, at least one run scored in every half inning from the bottom of the fifth to the top of the ninth. That adds up to eight frames that a reliever could not keep blank, thanks to some homers, some bases-loaded walks and a whole lot in between.