The Colts’ offensive line was destroyed by Seattle’s defense, with Wentz getting sacked three times and hit 10 times. The biggest issue is at left tackle, with Eric Fisher still recovering from a torn Achilles’ and Sam Tevi lost for the year with a torn ACL. Coach Frank Reich was able to manufacture a relatively effective running game with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines (a combined 90 yards on 26 carries), but it is concerning that the duo combined for 12 catches while Wentz’s wide receivers had just 10 total.