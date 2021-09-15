Adam played running back at Los Gatos High, a short drive from where his uncle grew up in San Jose He perfected his stiff-arm and honed a belief that actions are more important than words. Like his uncle, Adam, at 165 pounds, was considered small for football, but he developed a work ethic that could perhaps overpower any limitation. Under his pads, he wore T-shirts for the Pat Tillman Foundation, where Alex Garwood is a director, and No. 42 on his back and chest. He could rarely be heard in the Los Gatos football facility — unless, of course, a teammate happened to notch a personal best in the weight room, in which case Adam was the first to run over and celebrate. Before his senior season, shortened because of covid-19, Adam invited teammates to his home for offseason conditioning.