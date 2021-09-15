“So the first live AB I did against our starting lineup, I was doing really well and one of my teammates comes up to the plate. He’s going to college as a pitcher, but he played first base for us this year because he’s been hitting the ball really well. He’s a kid with a big mouth and you like having him on your team, and you never really want to say anything against him because of it. So I was like, ‘I really want to get him out’ … to strike him out. I had him 0-2 or 1-2, or something like that, and I was like, ‘I can’t give him anything good; he’s going to be all over it.’