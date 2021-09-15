The four women — Biles, her sport’s most decorated athlete; Maroney, a member of the 2012 U.S. gold-winning team at the London Games; Maggie Nichols, a world team and NCAA champion; and Aly Raisman, the two-time captain of the American teams that won Olympic gold — shared testimony about the hell they went through as minors, as the agencies and law enforcement organizations sworn to keep them safe stood by and did nothing. Senators on both sides of the aisle took turns heaping praise on the elite gymnasts, using a litany of words to describe them.