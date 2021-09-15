With all due respect to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), we didn’t need to hear how he has two athletic daughters or his fears over their safety. Neither was the apology from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) given on behalf of all adults necessary. We needed to hear the women. A handful of lawmakers did ask questions, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.). And while in the spotlight, the quartet of survivors surrendered their own privacy to share real lessons on what trauma looks like.