The spread of the virus shattered the Mystics’ coronation. Given the unique nature of the WNBA, in which many players must immediately go overseas after the season ends to increase their income, the team postponed its parade until the spring of 2020. That parade, however, never happened. Before the start of the 2020 season, players and coaches gathered at team owner Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Va., for a ring ceremony. Everyone was socially distanced and wore masks. It was a nice substitute but not the same as having a party rolling down the streets of the District.