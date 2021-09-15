Taylor Heinicke wants to get the ball to Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas, but he also wants to spread the wealth. On Sunday, both pass-catchers thrived with Heinicke in the game. Thomas caught two passes from him in a two-minute drill that led to a field goal to end the first half and added a touchdown in the second half. McLaurin led the team in catches with four after having none in the first half and sparked the drive that led to Thomas’ score.