On Aug. 27, as Cameron Jordan reported with the rest of his teammates to a hotel in downtown New Orleans, a shroud of uncertainty hovered over the New Orleans Saints. None of them knew what time they would depart the next day, where they were going or how long they would be gone. They did not know what condition their houses would be in when they got back, or what would happen to a city that had become home. They did not know where they would play their next game. Many of them stuffed clothes in a backpack, assuming they would return in a few days.