Locksley often mentions how he wants his team to be strong down the middle — at quarterback, center, nose guard, middle linebacker and free safety — so Hyppolite has a natural leadership role because of his position. In his first season, he focused on earning the respect of everybody in the team facility. During a breakout game at Penn State, he recorded seven tackles and two sacks in the 35-19 win. But even as a freshman, he had enough confidence that he entered that matchup expecting to make those plays.