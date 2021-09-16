On Monday, Coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Fitzpatrick was expected to get a second doctor’s opinion and then decide his next steps. For such injuries, recovery is typically dependent on whether there is any damage to surrounding bone or soft tissue.
“The hip is a very stable joint, so for a hip to get [fully] dislocated, usually that would create an injury to the bone or an injury to the labrum or both. A subluxation is not quite as severe,” said Brian Schulz, a sports medicine specialist and orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.
“If there’s no soft-tissue injury, then it would just be rest, rehab and he wouldn’t have to do much else.”
Washington has a bye in eight weeks, but returns to host the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on Nov. 14.
In Fitzpatrick’s absence, Washington has turned to Taylor Heinicke, a seventh-year quarterback who started the team’s wild-card playoff loss against the Bucs in January and closed out its loss to the Chargers last Sunday.
Heinicke will start Thursday night against the New York Giants, with Kyle Allen as his backup.