Even if he builds on it, though, Robles’s leash would be shorter than ever. Thomas’s is lengthening by the game. He’s been perhaps the bright spot in the early stages of Washington’s rebuild. The only drawbacks have been a pair of base-running mistakes, similar to ones Robles made throughout the year. First, Thomas passed second base and returned to first without touching the bag again, leading to an out. Then he heard a foul tip while trying to steal second, stopping a few feet short of a bag he would have easily swiped. Because the catcher caught the tip, the play was still live.