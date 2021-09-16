Virginia Tech had not beaten an opponent ranked in the Associated Press top 10 since 2014 before upending the Tar Heels, a preseason favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division that since has plummeted to 21st.
Virginia Tech, meantime, has vaulted to No. 15 in the rankings heading into Saturday’s showdown with contentious border rival West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. It’s the highest the Hokies have been ranked since the first few weeks of the 2018 season when they finished 6-7 after losing in the Military Bowl.
“You should relish the opportunity to play in a game that’s going to be celebrated,” Fuente said. “You also have to understand you’ve got to keep your focus. What happens to a team or individuals is they get into the arena, and emotions are amplified, whether you’re on the road or at home, and they either can be amplified from a positive standpoint or amplified from a negative standpoint.”
How Virginia Tech handles what’s expected to be a frenzied atmosphere for a noon kickoff at Mountaineer Field is another hurdle players are bracing to overcome to continue proving they legitimately belong back among the Coastal Division’s top tier.
It’s a place the Hokies haven’t been since Fuente’s first season on the heels of a prosperous run as coach of Memphis. Virginia Tech won the Coastal Division in 2016 and pushed Clemson, at the time No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, into the fourth quarter during a 42-35 loss in the ACC championship game.
“I think for us, if we go out here and get this win, it’ll show that we’re a real football team,” Hokies center Brock Hoffman said. “That we’re a team that should be reckoned with when we’re firing on all cylinders on offense and defense and in the special teams game.”
Outside of the Virginia Tech locker room, the perspective is more wait-and-see, even with a win against the Mountaineers, before making a determination if the Hokies are a bona fide ACC contender, according to several college football analysts.
Inconsistency on the part of starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister, for instance, is an early concern. The redshirt junior who transferred to Virginia Tech in 2019 from Oregon accounted for two touchdowns in the first half against the Tar Heels.
Virginia Tech managed just one field goal in the second half as the offense stagnated. Burmeister finished 12-for-19 passing for 169 yards and an interception.
Burmeister was one of four quarterbacks to take snaps last year and became the undisputed starter this season when Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson II both transferred. Last season Burmeister dealt with contracting the coronavirus and broken bones in his foot.
“I was a buyer in the first half of the North Carolina game for the offense’s performance and the defense the whole game,” ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain said. “I was reluctant to hold for that second half when I really saw just a complete 180 from that offense and Braxton not really being able to do anything that second half.
“Then this Middle Tennessee State game happens, and I’m still going to hold. I think they’re a good team. I think, man, the woes are coming from the inconsistency from Braxton. That was my biggest thing going into this season. Can he pick it up, can he be this complete player now that it’s his job?”
Against the Blue Raiders, Burmeister completed 14 of 24 passes for 142 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran eight times for 52 yards, directing an attack that amassed 383 yards of total offense.
The Hokies are 12th out of 14 schools in the ACC in total offense this season, averaging 339.5 yards per game, and without standout tight end James Mitchell for the rest of the season after a right knee injury against Middle Tennessee. They’re also 11th in the conference in total defense (351.5).
“This is going to be one of those games where it’ll be a physical matchup, but also can you handle the elements going on the road for the first time this year against a good opponent?” said Eddie Royal, an analyst for the ACC Network who played wide receiver for Virginia Tech and in the NFL. “I know [the Mountaineers] lost to Maryland, but you can throw the records out the window with this type of rivalry.
“I think we’ll learn a lot about this team and about this offense especially with how they fare in that environment.”