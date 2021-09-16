That’s what Rivera meant when he talked about accountability and coverage assignments. Del Rio can fiddle with scheme adjustments, but ultimately the defense figures to be most successful when it keeps everything basic, overwhelms the opponent at the line and allows the players to have freedom within a defined structure. In Del Rio’s defense, there’s room to be aggressive, and there’s room for individual talents to express themselves. But there is no room for blatant freelancing. In attacking defenses, someone must always account for his teammate’s desire to get up the field. And that’s where discipline, speed and instincts matter. In a sense, the most talented players won’t define whether this defense can be a lasting force. It’s about the role players’ willingness to embrace doing the little things.