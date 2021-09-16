Line: Washington -3.5
What to watch for when Washington hosts the Giants
After a season-opening defeat Sunday in which Washington lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in the second quarter and allowed the Chargers to convert 14 third-down opportunities, Ron Rivera’s squad looks to even its record with a win over the Giants on “Thursday Night Football.”
Taylor Heinicke, who completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown after coming off the bench in Week 1, will make his third career start in place of Fitzpatrick. The former Old Dominion star will become the ninth quarterback to start a regular season game for Washington since 2018, the most in the NFL during that span.
The Giants have won five consecutive games against Washington, but are coming off a 27-13 loss to the Broncos. Quarterback Daniel Jones, who is 4-0 in his career against the burgundy and gold, threw for 267 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, but he also lost a costly fumble in the red zone late in the third quarter.
New York added wide receiver Kenny Golladay in free agency and selected former Florida star wideout Kadarius Toney in the first round of this year’s draft, but the offense remains a work in progress. In his return from the ACL injury that sidelined him for most of last season, running back Saquon Barkley managed only 26 yards on 10 carries against Denver.
Thursday’s game represents an opportunity for the Washington defense to get back on track after a disappointing debut. The offense will look to get rolling early after a slow start against the Chargers. Running back Antonio Gibson, who rushed for 90 yards in the opener, will play after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has a tough matchup in Giants cornerback James Bradberry, but had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the teams’ last meeting.