Thursday’s game represents an opportunity for the Washington defense to get back on track after a disappointing debut. The offense will look to get rolling early after a slow start against the Chargers. Running back Antonio Gibson, who rushed for 90 yards in the opener, will play after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has a tough matchup in Giants cornerback James Bradberry, but had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the teams’ last meeting.