“The hip is a very stable joint, so for a hip to get [fully] dislocated, usually that would create an injury to the bone or an injury to the labrum or both. A subluxation is not quite as severe,” said Brian Schulz, a sports medicine specialist and orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles who is not involved in Fitzpatrick’s treatment. “If there’s no soft-tissue injury, then it would just be rest, rehab and he wouldn’t have to do much else.”