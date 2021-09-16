In the wake of the outbreak ahead of the Portland game, the league has found multiple coronavirus protocol violations, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Three players were found to have violated protocols, according to another person with knowledge of the situation.
The controversy is just the latest in a summer of turmoil for the Spirit, a stretch that has included the suspension of its former coach, Richie Burke, in the wake of abuse allegations and an ongoing struggle for control of the team between CEO Steve Baldwin and his co-owner, Y. Michele Kang.
The Spirit had at least four unvaccinated players when the team traveled to Portland earlier this month, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation — a high number in a league where many teams have a vaccination rate close to 100 percent. The NWSL had not reported any major coronavirus-related breaches since last summer, when the Orlando Pride were forced to withdraw from the Challenge Cup after at least one player tested positive before the tournament began.
The Spirit’s last match was Aug. 29, and because of an international break, the team will now go almost a month without playing. Washington’s next match is scheduled for Sept. 26 in Leesburg, against Kansas City.
Steven Goff contributed to this report.
