Violations were discovered in men’s and women’s basketball in all four seasons.
In 2018-19, the NCAA’s ruling added, the university exceeded scholarship limits in men’s volleyball. As a penalty, the program will lose 10 percent of its scholarship money the next two seasons.
The other programs did not lose scholarships, but George Mason will vacate victories in which an ineligible athlete participated. The university must detail the affected competitions within two weeks.
The involved coaches and the enforcement staff agreed on the Level II violations and the penalties, the NCAA and George Mason said, and the university cannot appeal.
NCAA Level II violations involve conduct that is “less than a substantial or extensive impermissible benefit.”
In a written statement, Athletic Director Brad Edwards said, “The errors, which were essentially communication and process coordination issues between two university departments, were identified this past fall by our head compliance officer, and immediate action was taken to self-report our findings with the NCAA. While we were disappointed that these procedural errors occurred, we have made the necessary modifications to increase our resources in compliance and education throughout our university.”
The NCAA said George Mason’s director of financial aid failed to review or sign agreements and the school failed to implement monitoring systems to discover miscalculations. It also “did not adequately educate compliance and financial aid staff on NCAA rules so they could appropriately monitor athletics aid,” the NCAA said.