Giants’ defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had jumped offsides on the field goal attempt, and the mistake gave Hopkins and Washington another chance at victory. Hopkins put the kick through the uprights, giving Washington a 30-29 victory and sending the Giants home with a heart-wrenching defeat.
“The biggest thing for [Lawrence] is, it’s gonna be a tough lesson,” Giants Coach Joe Judge said after the loss. “It’s a lesson you got to learn, a lesson we all have to learn as a team so we don’t repeat the mistakes, one by one. You got to see that and make sure we clean it up.”
Judge made it clear after the game that he would not pin the loss on Lawrence, saying that the entire team had to play better and that one play was not solely responsible.
“You see the margin of error with the score, it’s a tight game, there’s a lot of little things that add up over time,” Judge said.
The Giants’ penalty on the field goal was one of a few costly errors that the team committed late in Thursday’s contest.
The first major mistake came late in the fourth quarter with 6:25 remaining and the Giants up by three points. A blown coverage by Washington’s secondary left New York’s Darius Slayton wide open for a potential touchdown. Jones threw it to Slayton 40 yards down the field, but the wide receiver wasn’t able to come up with the catch, and the pass tipped off his fingers.
Later, on Washington’s final drive, Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter had a neutral zone infraction penalty that stopped the clock and advanced the ball past midfield.
“It comes down to the small details and obviously we didn’t get those done today,” wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. “And it’s something we have to go to the drawing board and get corrected.”
Both teams made sloppy mistakes on Thursday, as they combined for 20 penalties and 161 total penalty yards. Taylor Heinicke threw an interception deep in Washington territory with the lead, giving the ball back to the Giants and allowing them to kick a go-ahead field goal. But ultimately, Washington was able to take advantage of the Giants’ mistakes when it counted.
“We’re very fortunate to pull this one out,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said. “Good football team over there. They got some good athletes and good football players. They made some plays. They put themselves in a position to win as well. The unfortunate part of this game is that somebody’s gotta lose.”