Three years ago, every team in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association stopped scheduling St. Frances after then-Panthers coach Biff Poggi brought in players from all over the region to build one of the nation’s top teams. In fact, no team in the area would play a regular season game against the Panthers, who crushed league opponents by a combined score of 342-50 in 2017. St. Frances Athletic Director Nicholas Myles roamed the sidelines Friday wearing a hat that read, “ST. FRANCES VS. ANYBODY.”
Behind the scenes, momentum built for a showdown between St. Frances and Good Counsel. The teams scrimmage every year, and they scheduled a game in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled both teams’ fall seasons. They did play in the spring, though several seniors from both teams missed the game, many of them having enrolled in college early.
“I guess it’s up to the individual coaches,” Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli said. “Our philosophy is we play in the toughest conference in the country, so we play the best out-of-conference teams that we can to get us ready for it. And realistically, when you do that, you might get beat. So a lot of coaches don’t want to take that risk, and they want to have easier games out of conference. It’s just a philosophy.”
When Friday night arrived, St. Frances was sure to make it count. The Panthers pushed Good Counsel seven yards backward on the first series, took over near midfield and scored on the next play. Senior running back Terron Kellman caught a screen pass on the left side of the field, reversed to the right and leaped into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown.
St. Frances did not allow a first down until the Falcons’ fifth series, at which point its lead was already 21-0. The Panthers led at halftime, 28-7, and stretched their advantage to 42-7 with about four minutes left in the third quarter, starting a running clock. They celebrated afterward like they won the Super Bowl, because, in a way, it was the biggest game they will play this season.
“Florida’s got some speed on them,” said Kellman, whose team opened the season with a loss to Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. “But there’s nothing like playing against a team from your home state. It’s bragging rights. It’s about respect. So today we got that bragging right.”
It remains to be seen what effect Friday’s game will have on future schedules, but asked afterward which team he would love to schedule next, St. Frances Coach Messay Hailemariam didn’t hesitate to name a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference blue blood.
“The Stags,” Hailemariam said. “We want DeMatha. We would love the opportunity to get on that field.”
