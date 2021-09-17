“For us and for our kids, the expectation of being great is what we always want them to strive for,” Willis said. “I want our kids, not only in football but in life, to reach for their goals and don’t ever let anyone tell them they can’t reach their goals. With the population we work with and the kids we work with, a lot of people count our kids out, and I don’t ever want them to think they can’t reach or do what they want to do in life.”