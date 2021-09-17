Long Reach’s players won three games the previous season, were accustomed to the old coaching staff’s system and were grieving from a classmate’s suicide the previous year. How could Willis make everything better?
“It was a divided line from the jump,” said Thomas Montag, a senior on that team who’s now an assistant coach.
Even as Long Reach struggled in Willis’s first few years, he continued to share his lofty vision with new players. This season, the Lightning has bought in. After Long Reach’s 18-6 win over Mount Hebron (2-1) on Friday night in Ellicott City, the Lightning is 3-0.
“For us and for our kids, the expectation of being great is what we always want them to strive for,” Willis said. “I want our kids, not only in football but in life, to reach for their goals and don’t ever let anyone tell them they can’t reach their goals. With the population we work with and the kids we work with, a lot of people count our kids out, and I don’t ever want them to think they can’t reach or do what they want to do in life.”
After Long Reach won a combined four games in Willis’s first three seasons, it began competing in the county in 2016. In 2017, Long Reach notched the first two playoff wins for the program, which originated in 1996.
This season offers an unusual opportunity for Long Reach. Glenelg, Howard and River Hill usually control the county but have each lost a game to start this season. Long Reach, Atholton and Oakland Mills are the county’s lone undefeated teams.
“We see that it’s open,” Long Reach running back Julius Saunders said. “We can fill that No. 1 spot.”
Willis used the county’s five-game spring season to provide his underclassmen varsity experience. The squad’s quarterback, Alexander Coffey, could barely throw 30 yards when he tried out for the team as a freshman in 2018, and this past spring, with him behind center, Long Reach finished 1-4.
“It kind of reminded us of how much losing sucks,” said Coffey, a senior. “We didn’t want to be where we were in the spring.”
But Long Reach displayed its maturity with a season-opening win over River Hill. When the Lightning hosts Howard next week in Columbia, it will have one of its best chances to beat its rival for the first time in 11 years.
Read more: