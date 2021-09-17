In Locksley’s first stint at Maryland — where he was hired by Ron Vanderlinden and stayed on under Ralph Friedgen — he recruited some of the biggest stars of those Terps teams, Shawne Merriman and Vernon Davis among them. That was natural, and it’s what he’s trying to re-create now; 12 of the 23 members of a 2021 recruiting class that ranked 18th nationally, per 247 Sports, are from D.C. or Maryland. The pitch is easy: I’m from here, my dream job is here, help me build something special here.