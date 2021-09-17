“The most obvious thing was we helped off some people we weren’t supposed to help off,” Eric Thibault said. “When you talk about, for three days, Rebecca Allen spacing the floor and you’ve got to be careful about leaving her, and then we left her several times in the first half. We did a better job in the second half after we kind of regrouped. Had a few miscommunications in the second half. … Some personnel breakdowns defensively and then some coverage breakdowns even into the second half.