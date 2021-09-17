Rogers has an interesting story and every right to try to pitch his way into a big league job next season. But Scherzer is a Hall of Famer. He was not going to pitch this Nationals’ bunch back into a pennant race. He was, however, going to be a reason for fans to show up at the yard every fifth day. Right now, there is the day-in, day-out magic of Juan Soto — who is absolutely mind-blowing — but at every other spot … room for growth, to be generous.