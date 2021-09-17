As impressive as that was, what about what came next? Because that was nothing short of Heinicke giving the game away. A quarterback’s job isn’t just to come from behind. It’s to close when ahead. Looking for McLaurin deep in his own territory, Heinicke couldn’t. Giants cornerback James Bradbury stepped in front of his throw — his only poor decision with the ball all night. Giants kicker Graham Gano’s ensuing field goal would have seemed to have left Heinicke with a noble effort in defeat.