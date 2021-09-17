There’s no telling where this Washington season will go, but it lives and breathes and has unexpected life headed into the weekend slate of games because Taylor Heinicke — unemployed last year, an afterthought in the league — led the Football Team from behind not once, but twice.
Look at this line for a Washington quarterback: 34 for 46 for 336 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — all of which we’ll get to. But examine the numbers, even though the numbers are just a fraction of the story. The striking thing: Why, that looks like a regular, normal, competent stat line for a starting NFL quarterback.
Sorry, did I say starting? I meant winning.
Think about how important this game was to Washington. The team doesn’t play another divisional opponent until December. It was the second straight at home to open the season, meaning Washington’s remaining schedule yields nine games on the road and just six at home.
The four participants in the two conference championship games from 2020 await in the weeks ahead.
Odds of an 0-2 Washington team making a playoff run, given all that? Sure, there’s a lotta football left. But there’s a lotta obstacles, too — not in small part because Washington’s defense, supposed to be its absolute spine, has appeared supple. Among the quarterbacks that defense is still to face: Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
That’s established star power. What Washington has is a kid with not a small amount of moxie.
Who is pining for Ryan Fitzpatrick now?
In Washington’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Fitzpatrick made the 147th start of his itinerant career. An injury to his 38-year-old hip has him on injured reserve and gave Heinicke the chance at his second — that’s right, second — regular season start Thursday night.
He opened the night by going three-and-out on his first two possessions. He took an ill-advised, 16-yard sack. He looked lost on a third-down scramble in which he flung the ball out of bounds, and desperately.
And then, he sizzled.
When has Washington’s offense looked as organized and efficient as it did on Thursday night’s first scoring drive, a 13-play, 90-yard clinic that Heinicke concluded with a zinger of a scoring pass to Terry McLaurin? (Good poll question: Who is the best player on Washington’s roster? A) Chase Young; B) Tress Way; C) McLaurin. At the moment, I’ll take C over and over and over again.)
That eased the tension at FedEx Field, where the fans might not yet own No. 4 Heinicke jerseys, but seem ready to embrace his mind-set and mentality.
There’s something here, right? It’s not in the measurables, because if the 6-foot-1 Heinicke had them — the arm strength, the stature, the stuff that makes scouts drool — he wouldn’t have gone to Old Dominion in the first place, and he wouldn’t have gone undrafted after he threw for approximately three million yards there.
His legend, though, will grow in these parts because of what happened in those final moments of the final quarter Thursday night. With four and a half minutes remaining and Washington trailing 26-20, it was easy to pin an impending loss on the defense, which couldn’t dominate Daniel Jones and a decidedly suspect New York offense. It’s not on Heinicke to pull out divisional games in the fourth quarter. It’s on the defense to smother the opposition. Two games in, that hasn’t happened yet.
So with 75 yards stretched out ahead of him, Heinicke went to work — and fast. He hit running back J.D. McKissic down the right sideline for the kind of explosive, chunk play that is so foreign around here. On the next play, he found backup tight end Ricky Seals-Jones in the back corner of the end zone.
Wait, that was a go-ahead touchdown, with all of two plays needed to cover 75 yards? Did you have Ricky Seals-Jones from 19 yards out to take the lead? Great, because Vegas wouldn’t have given you odds on that likelihood.
As impressive as that was, what about what came next? Because that was nothing short of Heinicke giving the game away. A quarterback’s job isn’t just to come from behind. It’s to close when ahead. Looking for McLaurin deep in his own territory, Heinicke couldn’t. Giants cornerback James Bradbury stepped in front of his throw — his only poor decision with the ball all night. Giants kicker Graham Gano’s ensuing field goal would have seemed to have left Heinicke with a noble effort in defeat.
That kind of sentiment, though, apparently doesn’t satisfy this kid. He got the ball back. And what we know now: Taylor Heinicke, plus the ball, down only one score, means Washington has a chance.
The final drive that led to Hopkins’s winning kick was both frantic and organized. There’s no forgetting that the brain dead Giants jumped offsides on Hopkins’s first attempt, yielding another chance.
But that’s not the takeaway from Thursday night. The takeaway is that Taylor Heinicke is a fun, competent quarterback who is worth standing by. He saved the season against the Giants. Who knows what happens next?