The white-on-white uniforms are supposed to be Washington’s big-game ensemble. Coach Ron Rivera called for them late last year when the team upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh. He requested them when they faced the San Francisco 49ers, again when they clinched the NFC East title with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and once more in its lone playoff game, a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now better known as “The Taylor Heinicke Game.”