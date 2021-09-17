Washington unveiled them a bit earlier this season, knowing it needed a critical victory in its first divisional matchup. Thursday night. The big-game unis might have provided luck, but the magic of Heinicke was the necessary spark as Washington defeated the New York Giants, 30-29, in a late-night thriller at FedEx Field. Washington’s win snapped a five-game losing streak against its divisional rival and improved its record to 1-1, just in time to hit the road to Buffalo in Week 3.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we came out and got a ‘W,’ and that’s all that matters,” defensive end Chase Young said.
The teams combined for 20 penalties for 161 yards, but the game hinged on the final five minutes, when Heinicke, starting in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip), guided Washington on a pair of scoring drives, the last of which Dustin Hopkins sealed with a 43-yard field goal. That winning kick, fittingly, was aided by the final penalty of the game — an offside call on New York — that erased Hopkins’s first try, which sailed wide right.
“I was thankful they threw the flag, and that second one, man, I was so thankful for Hop,” Young said. “... I believe Hop deserved that. So good job, Hop.”
Heinicke finished 34 for 46 for 336 yards, two touchdowns and a critical but ultimately irrelevant interception.
The back-and-forth affair included five lead changes following an early lull by Washington’s offense. The team opened with a pair of three-and-outs but hit its stride early in the second quarter, when Heinicke, on a quarterback sneak, picked up two yards to convert fourth and one.
Three plays later, running back Antonio Gibson sneaked in a critical third-down conversion with a one-yard run and then Heinicke went to work with his star receiver. Terry McLaurin, on a hitch route along the left sideline, gave a filthy head fake to cornerback James Bradberry to gain separation and pick up 16 years, setting up his own 11-yard touchdown catch a play later. On a skinny post route from the right side, McLaurin got a step on Bradberry, just as Heinicke launched a high pass in the end zone.
But just as it looked as though Washington had turned a corner, the mistakes piled up — mistakes Rivera earlier described as “discipline” issues. A penalty here, a missed assignment there — often at critical junctures.
Like the unnecessary roughness penalty on rookie tackle Sam Cosmi that stalled a second-quarter drive. Or the false start penalty on Troy Apke during Washington’s punt nearly 30 seconds later.
Or the continued struggles of Washington’s defense, a group that ranked second in total yards last season but has so far been the team’s weakest group.
Third-year Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has often been its kryptonite, and Thursday was no different. In the first quarter, Jones sprayed passes around the left side and up the middle to pick up three first downs before waltzing into the end zone for a six-yard rushing down.
Then he broke loose for what could’ve been a 58-yard touchdown run that was ultimately trimmed because of a holding penalty on Giants receiver C.J. Board. Jones settled for only 48 yards but was aided by the mistakes of Washington’s defense. Cornerback William Jackson III was flagged for pass interference just outside Washington’s red zone and, three plays later, Giants kicker Graham Gano nailed a 23-yard field goal to expand their lead to 10-7 early in the second.
“Defensively, I would say we played very similar to last week,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “We did enough to get the win, but moving forward, we have to be better.”
Washington responded on the subsequent drive, thanks largely to Heinicke’s 24-yard completion up to the middle to tight end Logan Thomas that set the tone for a 12-play drive that was capped by a two-yard rushing touchdown by J.D. McKissic. New York overloaded the right side of the formation, and McKissic waltzed through the left side of the line, between tackle Charles Leno Jr. and guard Ereck Flowers, for the score just before halftime.
But the momentum seemed to die when Washington returned in the second half.
More concerning: The penalties piled up, extending Giants drives that should’ve ended on third and longs.
In the third quarter alone, Washington was flagged five times for 43 yards. Safety Landon Collins was called for defensive holding on a third and seven that helped set up a Giants field goal, and cornerback Kendall Fuller was penalized for pass interference on a Giants third and 13 that led to a 33-yard go-ahead touchdown catch by Darius Slayton.
And then Cosmi killed a second drive. Heinicke completed a six-yard pass to Adam Humphries that would’ve set up a fourth and one for Washington at the 23-yard line, prime position for “Riverboat Ron” Rivera to go for it and try for a touchdown. But a holding penalty on Cosmi set Washington back to the 32-yard line and facing third and 17. It settled for a 49-yard field goal by Hopkins.
Washington somehow kept the score respectable with another field goal in the fourth, even as Jones continued to rack up rushing yards and nearly iced the game with a second deep touchdown to Slayton. (The ball slipped through Slayton’s hands.)
But the magic of Heinicke proved just as lethal as those mistakes. After orchestrating a go-ahead scoring drive with a 56-yard pass to McKissic and a stunning 19-yard touchdown toss to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, Heinicke’s attempt to seal the win turned disastrous.
At his team’s 22-yard line, Heinicke threw a short pass right into the hands of Bradberry, and New York reclaimed the lead moments later with a 35-yard field goal by Gano.
“Oh, he was pissed. He was upset at himself,” Rivera said. “He slammed his helmet to the ground.”
Saving Washington’s ugly play, however, was New York’s even uglier play. Heinicke led Washington back upfield in the final two minutes, getting close enough to give Hopkins a chance. Although the crowd quieted after his initial miss, it erupted once more as his second try sailed through the uprights.