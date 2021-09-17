“The way Bradberry was playing the whole game, he was really looking to jump those routes — those routes over the middle, those seams,” McLaurin explained. “If I was running a post, he was looking to jump it. He’s an instinctual corner, but I knew I was just going to give him a little bit to the post and break out, and Taylor did a good job of putting it out there on the sideline so I could get away from [Bradberry].”