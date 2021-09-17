Two months after Mitchell died at 84 in April 2020, the team announced that it would retire his No. 49 and rename the lower level at FedEx Field, formerly called the George Preston Marshall Level, in his honor. Mitchell spent 41 years with the team as a player, scout and front office executive and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. He broke the franchise’s color barrier in 1962 after being acquired by Marshall, the team’s founder and the last NFL owner to integrate his roster. With several of Mitchell’s family members in attendance, Washington celebrated the halfback’s legacy before the game, while players wore No. 49 decals on their helmets.